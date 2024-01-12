Top track

Friends & Disco Presents: Jesse Perez

Studio 71 at Grandmaster Recorders
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyHollywood
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friends & Disco Presents: Jesse Perez at Studio 71 featuring direct support from The Drake Brothers.

Immerse yourself in an exceptional night of music and style as Jesse Perez takes center stage, supported by The Drake Brothers.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Friends & Disco.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jesse Perez

Venue

Studio 71 at Grandmaster Recorders

1518 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

