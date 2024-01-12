DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friends & Disco Presents: Jesse Perez at Studio 71 featuring direct support from The Drake Brothers.
Immerse yourself in an exceptional night of music and style as Jesse Perez takes center stage, supported by The Drake Brothers. Elevate your experience wi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.