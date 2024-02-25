DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ECHT! X JZ:RF Series

BIKO
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tra le più interessanti ed efficaci formazioni della nuova scena nordeuropea, il quartetto di Bruxelles innesta le proprie radici jazz nelle traiettorie dell’elettronica e dell’hip-hop, traducendole in live performance interamente suonate di beat in beat....

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Echt!

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

