Els Reis de l'Escola

La Paloma
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15

About

ELS REIS DE L'ESCOLA

El Dia de Reis, 6 de gener, donem la benvinguda a un dels selectors més populars i respectats del món, Mr. Scruff, a la festa que farem en col·laboració amb el segell barceloní Escola Records, dirigit per Pau Roca i Breixo Martínez. E...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mr. Scruff, Pau Roca, Breixo martinez and 1 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

Doors open6:30 pm

