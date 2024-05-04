DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
KNOCHENFABRIK war eine der wichtigsten und einflussreichsten deutschsprachigen Punkbands der 90er und erfreut sich noch heute mindestens genauso großer Beliebtheit wie damals. Zu ihren bekanntesten Liedern gehören Grüne Haare und Filmriss. Die gesellschaft...
