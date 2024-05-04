DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Knochenfabrik

Lido
Sat, 4 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€19.65
About

KNOCHENFABRIK war eine der wichtigsten und einflussreichsten deutschsprachigen Punkbands der 90er und erfreut sich noch heute mindestens genauso großer Beliebtheit wie damals. Zu ihren bekanntesten Liedern gehören Grüne Haare und Filmriss. Die gesellschaft...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Knochenfabrik

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany

Doors open7:00 pm

