Sa-Roc

The Forge
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Washington D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc announces an exclusive headline London concert.

Sa-Roc is arguably one of the most vibrant MCs in the world today. Once dubbed by Okayplayer as “one of the most formidable microphone mavens in the game,” Sa-Roc is an artist f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sa-Roc

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

