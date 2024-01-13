Top track

Durante - Once Again - Edit

Durante

EOS Lounge
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kevin Durante is a multifaceted artist born in Florence, Italy, and raised in the small beach town of Fort Myers, Florida. Producing since 2006, his sound has been crafted over many years of self-taught labor. Durante primarily produces house music with a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
$
Lineup

Durante

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

