DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cecilia Barra, front-woman dei "Fool Arcana" e una delle voci di "Deaf Kaki
Chumpy", è una cantante, chitarrista e compositrice milanese. Sempre impegnata
a spingere il jazz contemporaneo e il neo-soul oltre i loro limiti, ha creato il progetto
Lost Gen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.