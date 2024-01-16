DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lost Generation @ Mare Culturale Urbano

Mare Culturale Urbano
Tue, 16 Jan, 9:45 pm
GigsMilano
€1.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cecilia Barra, front-woman dei "Fool Arcana" e una delle voci di "Deaf Kaki

Chumpy", è una cantante, chitarrista e compositrice milanese. Sempre impegnata

a spingere il jazz contemporaneo e il neo-soul oltre i loro limiti, ha creato il progetto

Lost Gen...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

