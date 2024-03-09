DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doors 7pm. 18+ event.
On Saturday, 9th March it is with great pleasure that we welcome RnB artist Fatima to the living room stage for her first UK show since 2019. ABOUT FATIMA:
Swedish soul singer with Hip Hop in her blueprint, Fatima is a vocal powe...
