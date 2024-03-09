Top track

Fatima - Cinnamon

91 Presents: Fatima

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£13.60

About

Doors 7pm. 18+ event.

On Saturday, 9th March it is with great pleasure that we welcome RnB artist Fatima to the living room stage for her first UK show since 2019. ABOUT FATIMA:

Swedish soul singer with Hip Hop in her blueprint, Fatima is ​a vocal powe...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fatima

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

