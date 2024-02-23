Top track

Last Nubian - All Nite With You

91 Presents: Last Nubian, Kojay, Beringei

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get into an all-night affair of incredible music moving through house, broken beat, jazz and more. Alternative artist Last Nubian takes to our stage for a special live show, while DJs Kojay & Beringei spin through dancefloor grooves. Come through on Friday...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Beringei, Last Nubian

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

