DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Weapons of Mass Creation with Vel Nine, Danie

The Glass House
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Weapons of Mass Creation share a close-knit bond much deeper than music. The live hip-hop band from Anaheim is composed of two sets of skillful siblings. Sharing a passion for the culture, the multifaceted musicians have crafted a distinctive sound that’s...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Weapons of Mass Creation

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

