Escape: Jimmy Edgar, Fatherhood, TT + Angelfire

Paragon
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ESCAPE the pain in your life, on this Earth. Find temporary liberation through dance. Embrace the frequencies of NYC dance culture with 2.5 floors of endless elegance. Mirrors and stainless steel to help you shine and reflect.

Paragon is 21+. Arrive early...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Paragon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Jimmy Edgar, Fatherhood, TT and 2 more

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

