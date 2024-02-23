DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blowout Presents
- Tension and Uncertainty Co-Headliner -Two of Bristol's freshest hardcore acts, 'Tension' and 'Uncertainty' do their first weekender in Feb 2024 and stop off at The Moon on the 23rd.
Both acts have garnered reputation for their fresh s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.