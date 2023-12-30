DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Capacity presents The Night Be4 New Year's Eve

The End
Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On the night BEFOUR New Year's Eve, (DEC 30TH) the historic 4-person supergroup of Rash/The End residents umru, Milkfish, Tiam & Elena Fortune, formerly known as The Matrix Four, Fourtnite Battlepass & We Are Four Friends, return to the stage for the last...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
umru, Tiam, Milkfish and 5 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

