DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Duncan Brothers find themselves burdened with a legacy they never asked for. Will the mystical power of the Blood Sword exorcise the ancient Celtic curse that has haunted their bloodline for generations.
From the award-winning makers of LEGS, LOGS, CL...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.