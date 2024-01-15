DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Duncan Brothers: Blood Sword

The Bill Murray
Mon, 15 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Duncan Brothers find themselves burdened with a legacy they never asked for. Will the mystical power of the Blood Sword exorcise the ancient Celtic curse that has haunted their bloodline for generations.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Duncan Brothers

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

