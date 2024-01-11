DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
January Blues Festival presents
CLIMAX BLUES BAND
+ support: TBC
+ Host/DJ: Snowboy
Originally known as the Climax Chicago Blues Band in 1967, the group shortened their name to just the Climax Blues Band in 1972. Climax Blues Band went onto huge worl...
