Tugurio 54 The Chandals Afterparty

El Sol
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Tras el concierto de The Chandals, seguiremos bailando al ritmo de javisenz y Autoreverse, quienes preparan una sesión muy especial llena de Hits&Classics. De los 70´s a los 00´s, una noche muy remember y navideña para entrar de pleno en las fiestas."

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AutoReverse

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

