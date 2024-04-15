DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ariel Sharratt & Mathias Kom present 'Never Work'

Gullivers
Mon, 15 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We’re delighted to welcome The Burning Hell’s Ariel Sharratt & Mathias Kom back to Manchester – to present Never Work!

Working hard or hardly working? The last few years have been a bit of both. In the spring of 2020 Ariel Sharratt & Mathias Kom released...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shotgun Jimmie, Ariel Sharratt & Mathias Kom

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

