Max Prosa & Sascha Stiehler: "Dein Haus" Tour 2024

Kent Club
Thu, 30 May 2024, 7:00 pm
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

„Am Anfang war das Wort, das ist bekannt. Doch nur die Musik macht es vollkommen.“ Dieser Gedanke führte Max Prosa (Gesang) und Sascha Stiehler (Piano) 2012 erstmals zusammen. Damals beide noch am Anfang ihrer aufstrebenden Karrieren, grün hinter den Ohren...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Golden Ticket
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Max Prosa, Sascha Stiehler

Kent Club

Stresemannstraße 163, 22769 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

