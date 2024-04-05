DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Scarlett Woolfe

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In howling refutation of surrender and silence, Scarlett Woolfe are set to leave an indelible bite on the scene with their debut track, Poor Suzy. It pulsates between plundering breathlessness and soaring resistance. Digging with us through timeless turmoi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scarlett Woolfe

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

