New Years Eve

Los Globos
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The HOTTEST Reggaeton Destination is here to close out 2023!!! DJ’s playing the best of reggaeton, perreo, top 40’s, hip-hop + all club bangers!!! Lines begin at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Dress code will be strictly enforced. No baggy clothes, no whi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fiel Fridays.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

