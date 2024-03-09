Top track

Hidden Herd All-Dayer: Blood Wizard + more

Green Door Store
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50

About

Hidden Herd is Brighton’s new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This time, come to Green Door Store for the Hidden Herd All-Dayer featuring Blood Wizard, wych elm, The Leaning, Human Inte...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hidden Herd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
everyday saints, Car Boot Sale, Human Interest and 1 more

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:15 pm
200 capacity

