Making Time presents: ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A TRANSCENDENTAL FUTURISTIC SOUND EXPERIENCE with Dave P....ALL NITE LONG !!!

TRANSCENDENTAL Secret Location
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dear Philadelphia.....

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS THIS YEAR IS A TRANSCENDENTAL FUTURISTIC SOUND EXPERIENCE with.....YOU !!!

Well....LUCKY ME !!! Santa is coming a little early this year to make my Christmas wish come true on Friday December 15th when we***...

21+
Presented by Making Time
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dave P

Venue

TRANSCENDENTAL Secret Location

Philadelphia, PA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
750 capacity

