Top track

Wild Horse-By My Side

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Horse w/Bowen, Lullabee & Nobody

Star of Kings, Kings Cross
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wild Horse-By My Side
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with the Star of Kings to welcome an exceptional Indie pop lineup on Wednesday, February 7th 2024. WILD HORSE -Wild Horse are an indie trio whose funked-up guitar pop flows with the exuberant energy of kids who grew up listen...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lullabee, Bowen, Wild Horse

Venue

Star of Kings, Kings Cross

126 York Wy, London N1 0AX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.