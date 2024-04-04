Top track

WarEnd - Bientôt

WarEnd

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
About

Rappeur Toulousain né à Créteil (94), baigne depuis toujours dans le milieu artistique. Il fait ses premiers pas dans le rap dès l'âge de 16 ans. C’est aussi et avant tout un passionné de vidéo. Ses connaissances lui permettent de mettre en scène et de réa...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Bleu Citron
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WarEnd

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

