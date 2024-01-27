Top track

Stop The Mudness

CISIM
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€10.30

About

Stop The Mudness

Evento benefit per gli alluvionati di romagna e emilia

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CISIM.
Lineup

Mele Marce, Plakkaggio

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open7:30 pm

