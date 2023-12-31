Top track

Anunaku - Forgotten Tales

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LE CANNIBALE & GWSU NEW YEAR'S EVE

Super Club
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMilano
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anunaku - Forgotten Tales
Got a code?

About

APERTURA PORTE ORE 1:00.

Il capodanno di Le Cannibale e God Will Save Us si nutre del buio delle strade di notte. Ambientato in un club fatto di un colonnato nero, grate metalliche illuminate dagli echi di luci al neon, la nuova realtà cittadina del***...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Novze, Andrewww

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.