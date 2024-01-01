DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Clamores Dance Club

Sala Clamores
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
DJMadrid
From €27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cómo todos los años tenemos FIESTA de Nochevieja, empezaremos tras las uvas a las 1:00h, vente con nosotros a celebrar el inico de año, esperamos que el 2024 venga cargado de buenas cosas. Se venderán todas las entradas de manera anticipada.

Precios:

-...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Clamores Dance Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.