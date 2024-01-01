DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Cómo todos los años tenemos FIESTA de Nochevieja, empezaremos tras las uvas a las 1:00h, vente con nosotros a celebrar el inico de año, esperamos que el 2024 venga cargado de buenas cosas. Se venderán todas las entradas de manera anticipada.
Precios:
-...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.