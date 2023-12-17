DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mele Kalikimaka, A Holiday Tiki Pop Up and Pig Roast

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 17 Dec, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join the Get Tight Lounge staff celebrate the Holidays Hawiian Style with tiki drinks and a pig roast! We're smoking a whole pig wrapped in banana leaves and serving it on slider buns and other hawiian sides! Supplies are limited so please arrive early.

All Ages
Presented by Get Tight Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

