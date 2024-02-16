Top track

Grace Asbury

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Grace Asbury live at Eddie's Attic!

Channeling both real life, joy, and angst into songs that connect with her audience has made Grace Asbury one of the most notable young artists on today’s country music scene. But it’s more than just her writing chops a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grace Asbury

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

