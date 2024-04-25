Top track

A Beacon School - It's Late

A Beacon School

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
$17

About

This is a 21+ event. The official follow-up to his beloved debut Cola, Smith takes his sound even further with 10 tracks that are an untainted exploration of the unconscious artistic self and the oscillation of time.

Smith began making music as A Beacon S...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

A Beacon School

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

