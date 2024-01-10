Top track

Hey Hey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Twin Souls + BloodyClaps + PaddockAndBreakfast

Supersonic
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hey Hey
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Jack White, The Black Keys & Rival Sons

THE TWIN SOULS*
(Garage rock - Toulouse, FR)
BLOODY CLAPS
(Rock stoner - Paris, FR)
PADDOCK & BREAKFAST
(Rock punk - Barrettes Records - Paris, FR)

INFORMATI...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bloody Claps, The Twin Souls

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.