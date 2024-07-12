DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘Shes a baaaad mama jama! lighting licks and thunder thumbs…” Quincy Jones
An explosive stage presence isn’t enough to describe the way Nik West moves, grooves and shocks crowds across the world. The former bass player for Prince, her career is packed ful...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.