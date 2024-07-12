Top track

Forbidden Fruit

Nik West

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 12 Jul 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.50

About

‘Shes a baaaad mama jama! lighting licks and thunder thumbs…” Quincy Jones

An explosive stage presence isn’t enough to describe the way Nik West moves, grooves and shocks crowds across the world. The former bass player for Prince, her career is packed ful...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Nik West

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

