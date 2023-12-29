DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La grande abbuffata

Cinema Beltrade
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:50 pm
FilmMilano
v.o. italiano

Il film ritrae quattro amici benestanti amanti del convivio (chiamati semplicemente con i nomi dei loro interpreti) che si riuniscono nella villa di Noiret. Nelle loro intenzioni c’è il tentativo di un “suicidio gastronomico”: i quattro infa...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:40 pm

