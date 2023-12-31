DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIVILIZASYON X MID NYE PART.II

Les Apaches
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €20.91
About

𝐌 𝐀 𝐊 𝐄 • 𝐈 𝐓 • 𝐃 𝐀 𝐍 𝐂 𝐄 𝐀 𝐁 𝐋 𝐄 •

Pour la dernière de l'année aux Apaches, nous vous invitons pour la deuxième étape de notre Marathon NYE avec Sivilizasyon, MiD Community et de beaux lieux partenaires ! Notre Mara’Kiff to ‘24. Sivilizasy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sivilizasyon Collectif.
Venue

Les Apaches

99 Rue De Ménilmontant, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

