GARAGELAND | MILANO
SABATO 6 GENNAIO 2024
AI GIRADISCHI:
Aladino Graziani (Ballroom Bitz) Firenze [Punk 77 - Glam Rock - Power Pop]
Depo (The Persuaders dj Set) Milano [Indie Rock - Shoegaze]
Henry (Garageland) Milano [Sixties Garage - Neo Garage...
