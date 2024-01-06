DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GARAGELAND 2024

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
DJMilano
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GARAGELAND | MILANO

SABATO 6 GENNAIO 2024

AI GIRADISCHI:

Aladino Graziani (Ballroom Bitz) Firenze [Punk 77 - Glam Rock - Power Pop]

Depo (The Persuaders dj Set) Milano [Indie Rock - Shoegaze]

Henry (Garageland) Milano [Sixties Garage - Neo Garage...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

