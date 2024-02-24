DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Leche - Matinée x Madmen

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.83
About

Matinée returns to the UK with the world's Biggest Circuit Party LA LECHE presented by Madmen! Hosted at London's premier new event space - HERE @ OUTERNET, right in the heart of Soho (Closest station Tottenham Court Road)

This is an 18+ event - ID is essential for entry
Presented by Matinée.
HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
