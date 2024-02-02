Top track

Loco Disco x Social Sessions presents Jimpster

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
$17

About

Loco Disco & Social Sessions presents Jimpster (Freerange) with support from Anton Tumas (Subtract) & Gdubbs (Sacred Grounds LA)

We are teaming up with Social Sessions, a non profit charity to give back to less fortunate

Powered by Void Acoustics

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Loco Disco.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimpster, Anton Tumas

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

