Future Pidgin w/ lagoss + babau

Combo
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Moving away from their megamix vignette based first volume, Tenerife based trio LAGOSS (Gonçalo F. Cardoso, Mladen Kurajica and Daniel García) experiments with a song based approach whilst still keeping their trademark jam infused tropicalia and electronic...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Combo e Artetetra

Lineup

Babau, Lagoss

Venue

Combo

Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 83, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

