CINC

Clwb Ifor Bach
Thu, 15 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
CINC was created by and for queers. Whilst we welcome everyone to enjoy CINC, if you don't align yourself with the LGBTQ+ community be aware of those surrounding you and consider the space you are going to enter if you purchase a ticket.

This is not a pla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open10:30 pm
350 capacity

