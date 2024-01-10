Top track

Everburn - Dreamstate (feat. Sam Bartholomew)

Everburn / Project Dream

New Cross Inn
Wed, 10 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Everburn

Essex Metal Band

https://www.everburnuk.com/

Project Dream

Rock and Metal act from London

https://www.instagram.com/projectdream.band/

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Project Dream

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

