An Dannsa Dub

The Fox & Firkin
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The award-winning Scottish reggae band is back at the Fox and Firkin by popular demand.

“Future Dub from Ancient Scotland” arrives at The Fox with An Dannsa Dub! A 6 piece live band that will keep you dancing all night with their explosive heavyweight fus...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

