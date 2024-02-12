DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:45PM
Finding Love with Paul C. Brunson
Join world-renowned relationship expert, Paul C. Brunson as he shares invaluable advice, skills, and practical tools to guide you through the labyrinth of love.
You may have seen Paul across y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs