Finding Love with Paul C. Brunson

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 12 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £32.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:45PM

Finding Love with Paul C. Brunson

Join world-renowned relationship expert, Paul C. Brunson as he shares invaluable advice, skills, and practical tools to guide you through the labyrinth of love.

You may have seen Paul across y...

This is an 16+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

