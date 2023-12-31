Top track

Omah Lay - Holy Ghost

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit (New Year's Eve)

El Club Detroit
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
PartyDetroit
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Omah Lay - Holy Ghost
Got a code?

About

DETROIT – You know we couldn't let the year finish up without an NYE turn up for our city! We're ringing in the New Year at El Club and going all the way to 4 AM – pull up early and lets bring in 2024 the right way!

DJs: Blakito, Summer Knocks (Toronto)...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jerk X Jollof®
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.