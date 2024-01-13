DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TASSELS OFF! Burlesque FUNdraiser Showcase

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreMinneapolis
TASSELS OFF! Burlesque FUNdraiser Showcase

Support Burlesque Summer Camp 2024 by taking in a show with some of the TASTIEST burlesque acts in the metro! From hilarious antics to some serious hanky panky on stage, the show will be a barn burner to remember...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

