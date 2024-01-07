DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Desert Drone Presents: Through a Glass, Darkly EP Release

Club Congress
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
$15.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunday January 7th

with special guest Bright, Bright Beau Devereaux and Lure.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

