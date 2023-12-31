Top track

Faith in Strangers: NYE House Party

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Welcome in the New Year with your friends at Faith in Strangers. The best music, faces, sound, lighting & dancing- to end 2023 with, and bring in 2024. With DJ sets from masters of the scene, Matt Walsh & Jaw-G. Limited early birds available! Grab your tic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jaw-G, Matt Walsh

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

