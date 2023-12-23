DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clèr Presenta: Xmas Special Debass

Clèr
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Clèr riapre DEBASS per l’ultimo party dell anno.

Nel buio dell’inverno non potevamo lasciarvi soli a ridosso delle feste.

Affrontate la corsa al natale con un porto sicuro prima dei cenoni.

E’ un XMAS Special, quindi il tema è chiaro, sbizzarritevi.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Clèr
Lineup

Milangeles, Charlie Boy

Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

