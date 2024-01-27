DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Surya Botofasina (with Swiss Chris)

Solar Myth
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ars Nova Workshop is excited to present the spiritual jazz of keyboardist and composer Surya Botofasina at Solar Myth on Saturday, January 27. Raised at the Sai Anantam Ashram in Southern California, Surya Botofasina was mentored from an early age by the l...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop
Lineup

Surya Botofasina

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

