Mézigue - Du son pour les gars sûrs

Mézigue Live

La Gaité Lyrique
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 11:30 pm
GigsParis
€26.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le troisième album de Mézigue “Qui Existe”, produit dans les studios de D.KO Records originel à Villette 45 (Aubervilliers), au Waveform Studio à Bordeaux et au mythique studio Motorbass à Paris fondé par le regretté Philippe Zdar, sortira le 2 février 202...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & PEDRO BOOKING
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mézigue

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

