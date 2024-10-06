DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Time Warp

IFEMA
4 Oct - 6 Oct 2024
GigsMadrid
From €69.59
About

Time Warp será una experiencia musical y sensorial basada en la música electrónica de una de las marcas referentes de la escena alemana en su 30 aniversario, con una producción de primer nivel que transformará los pabellones de IFEMA en dos escenarios inde...

18+
Presentado por Time Warp Madrid.
Venue

IFEMA

Av. del Partenón, 5, 28042 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

